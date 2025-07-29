Hot word :

Home>Society>General News

Typhoon Krosa Approaches Ogasawara Islands, Expected to Linger through Thursday; JMA Warns of High Waves, Strong Winds


The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:37 JST, July 29, 2025

Typhoon Krosa, also known as Typhoon No. 9, approached the Ogasawara Islands early on Tuesday. It is expected to linger near the islands through Thursday, and the Japan Meteorological Agency is warning of high waves accompanied by swells and strong winds.

According to the agency, as of 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Typhoon Krosa was moving slowly northwestward at a speed of approximately 120 kilometers northeast of Chichijima Island. The central pressure is 980 hectopascals, and the maximum wind speed near the center is 30 meters per second (108 kph).

Meanwhile, Typhoon Co-may, also known as Typhoon No. 8, which passed near Okinawa Island on Monday evening is moving northwestward over the East China Sea and is expected to make landfall on the Chinese mainland in the coming days.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to General News Page

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING