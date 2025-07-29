Typhoon Krosa Approaches Ogasawara Islands, Expected to Linger through Thursday; JMA Warns of High Waves, Strong Winds
13:37 JST, July 29, 2025
Typhoon Krosa, also known as Typhoon No. 9, approached the Ogasawara Islands early on Tuesday. It is expected to linger near the islands through Thursday, and the Japan Meteorological Agency is warning of high waves accompanied by swells and strong winds.
According to the agency, as of 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Typhoon Krosa was moving slowly northwestward at a speed of approximately 120 kilometers northeast of Chichijima Island. The central pressure is 980 hectopascals, and the maximum wind speed near the center is 30 meters per second (108 kph).
Meanwhile, Typhoon Co-may, also known as Typhoon No. 8, which passed near Okinawa Island on Monday evening is moving northwestward over the East China Sea and is expected to make landfall on the Chinese mainland in the coming days.
