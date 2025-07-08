Lawson to Offer Car Camping Service at Select Stores; 6 Chiba Stores to Offer Service from Monday

Courtesy of Lawson, Inc.

An artist’s rendering of a Lawson parking lot with a space for car camping

Lawson Inc. plans to launch a paid overnight parking service for car camping at select stores, aiming to boost nighttime customer traffic and optimize parking space utilization.

The initiative comes in response to rising hotel accommodation costs and the diversification of travel styles, the company said Monday.

The service will begin this coming Monday at six stores in Chiba Prefecture, including in the cities of Minami-Boso and Kamogawa, on a trial basis until the end of June next year. The major convenience store operating company plans to gradually expand the service to other areas.

A single space, equivalent to two standard parking spots, will be available for ¥2,500-¥3,000 per night and can be used between 6 p.m. and 9 a.m. the following day. Users will have access to the store’s restrooms and charging facilities and will be provided with garbage bags.

An online reservation will be required in advance, and the service will initially be limited to one vehicle per store. These locations will be developed as RV parks, a car camping facility that meets the standards set by the Japan Recreational Vehicle Association, an organization representing the camping car industry.

It is not uncommon for customers to take short naps in convenience store parking lots.

With parking lot size and usage varying from store to store, there have been no consistent rules in place, resulting in warnings for prolonged parking being given on a case-by-case basis, the company said.

“We aim to increase the options for car camping by leveraging our nationwide store network,” a Lawson official said.