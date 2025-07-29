Shohei Ohtani’s Two-Run Double Extends Hitting Streak as Dodgers Defeat Reds 5-2
13:12 JST, July 29, 2025
CINCINNATI (AP) — Shohei Ohtani extended his hitting streak to nine games with a two-run double in the fifth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Cincinnati Reds 5-2 on Monday night.
Dodgers’ right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto (9-7) went seven innings for the fifth time this season and struck out nine while Teoscar Hernández had two hits and drove in a pair of runs.
Reds rookie Chase Burns (0-3) had his third straight game with 10 strikeouts, but is still seeking his first win in the majors. The right-hander gave up three runs in 5 2/3 innings.
Cincinnati tried to put together a rally in the ninth. Will Benson had an RBI single and the Reds had the bases loaded with two outs in the ninth but Jack Dreyer came on and got Matt McLain to ground out to short to end the game for his first big-league save.
Miguel Rojas led off the fifth with a double and Mookie Betts got aboard with a one-out base hit before Ohtani hit a line-drive double to center off a 99.4 mph fastball by Burns to put the Dodgers up 3-1.
Ohtani is batting .306 (11 for 36) with nine runs scored and 13 RBIs during his hitting streak.
Yamamoto didn’t allow a hit after the third inning and retired 14 of the last 15 Cincinnati batters he faced.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Interview with Rikako Ikee / Swimming Star Wants to Leave Pool Knowing She Did Her Best
-
Shohei Ohtani to Make 4th Start Saturday. Kopech Becomes 12th Dodgers Pitcher on Injured List
-
Yamamoto, Kikuchi Join Ohtani on ’25 MLB All-Star Roster; RBI-Leader Suzuki Overlooked
-
Yokozuna Hoshoryu Pulls out of Nagoya Tournament; Tourney Was 1st Time in 5 Yrs to Feature 2 Yokozuna
-
Shohei Ohtani Crushes 32nd Home Run into San Francisco’s McCovey Cove
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Govt Announces Roadside Land Prices Across Japan Rose 2.7% on Average in 2025; 4th Straight Year of Increases
-
Japan Real Wages Fall for 5th Month in May
-
Lawson to Offer Car Camping Service at Select Stores; 6 Chiba Stores to Offer Service from Monday
-
New Banknotes Account for Only 30% of All Bills in Circulation; Increased Use of Cashless Payments Seen as Cause of Slow Adoption Rate
-
Govt Mandates Collecting, Recycling of Some Devices with Lithium-Ion Batteries Amid Fire Concerns