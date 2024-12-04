Japan PM Ishiba Closely Watching S. Korea’s Martial Law Lifting; No Japanese Casualties in Seoul Confirmed

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Wednesday morning he is closely monitoring the situation in South Korea where President Yoon Suk Yeol imposed and then lifted the martial law on the country.

“I am watching [the situation] with serious and particular concern,” Ishiba told reporters at the Prime Minister’s Office. “We are taking all possible measures to ensure the safety of Japanese people there. And we’ll continue to do our utmost.”

There has been no report of Japanese citizens being injured in Seoul, Ishiba added.

Regarding his intended visit to South Korea, for which coordination was underway for January, Ishiba said, “Nothing concrete had been decided yet.”