Japan PM Ishiba Closely Watching S. Korea’s Martial Law Lifting; No Japanese Casualties in Seoul Confirmed
11:22 JST, December 4, 2024
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Wednesday morning he is closely monitoring the situation in South Korea where President Yoon Suk Yeol imposed and then lifted the martial law on the country.
“I am watching [the situation] with serious and particular concern,” Ishiba told reporters at the Prime Minister’s Office. “We are taking all possible measures to ensure the safety of Japanese people there. And we’ll continue to do our utmost.”
There has been no report of Japanese citizens being injured in Seoul, Ishiba added.
Regarding his intended visit to South Korea, for which coordination was underway for January, Ishiba said, “Nothing concrete had been decided yet.”
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Shigeru Ishiba Retains Post as Japanese Prime Minister; Wins Runoff Against Head of Largest Opposition Party
-
Ex-Hyogo Governor Reelected Despite Power Abuse Scandal; Returns to Office Months After Unanimous No-Confidence Vote
-
Hard-to-Verify Information Spread during Hyogo Election Campaign; Contributed to Result in Saito’s Reelection
-
China Unveils J-35A Stealth Fighters at Airshow China in Zhuhai; Russian Military Flight Team Participates to Show Unity
-
Japan, U.S., ROK Hold Joint Training; Nations Practice Combating Maritime, Aerial, Cyber Threats
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Streaming Services Boost Anime Popularity Overseas; Former ‘Geeky’ Interest More Beloved Among Gen Z than 3 Major U.S. Sports
- Malaysia Growing in Popularity as Destination for Studying Abroad; British-style Education Available at Low Cost
- ‘Women Over 30 Would Have Uteruses Removed’; Remarks of CPJ Leader, Novelist Naoki Hyakuta Get Wide Attention
- APEC Leaders Vow to Maintain Free Trade System
- Neko Pitcher