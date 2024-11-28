Japan, U.S., Philippines to Hold 1st Trilateral Maritime Talks in Dec.; Plans Affirmed During Japan-Philippines Foreign Ministers’ Meeting
16:37 JST, November 28, 2024
ROME — Japan, the United States and the Philippines are scheduled to hold the first trilateral maritime consultations on security cooperation in December.
Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and Philippine Secretary for Foreign Affairs Enrique Manalo held a bilateral meeting in Fiuggi, Italy, and affirmed plans for the Japan-U.S.-Philippines Maritime Consultations in Tokyo.
When the three countries held a trilateral summit meeting in April, they agreed to hold maritime consultations.
The Foreign Ministry, as well as other relevant ministries and agencies, will participate to promote cooperation among the three countries in enforcing maritime security, with the aim of strengthening deterrence against China.
