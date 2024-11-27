Foreign Minister Iwaya Urges G7 to Come Together to Stabilize Middle East, Ukraine, Indo-Pacific

Pool via Reuters

Foreign ministers pose for a group photo at the G7 foreign ministers summit in Fiuggi, Italy, on Tuesday.

FIUGGI, Italy — Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya stressed the importance of cooperation among the Group of Seven nations to achieve stability around the world on Monday and Tuesday, at the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Italy. He attended sessions on the Middle East, Ukraine and the Indo-Pacific.

During discussions on the Middle East on Monday afternoon, Iwaya emphasized the need for diplomatic efforts to restore stability in the region, and said he would continue to urge all parties to work toward this end.

On Tuesday morning, Iwaya joined sessions on Ukraine and the Indo-Pacific. He expressed serious concern about the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia and their engagement in combat. He also said Japan wants to tackle this issue in collaboration with the other G7 members and called for unity.

Iwaya also held separate talks with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot. They agreed to launch the Japan-France Counter-Terrorism Dialogue, consisting of relevant ministries and agencies from both countries, in order to promote cooperation in this field, and to hold the first meeting of the framework in Tokyo next spring.