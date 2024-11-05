Japanese Government to Convene Special Diet Session on Monday; Prime Minister Ishiba Expected to Be Reelected

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Diet Building

The government has announced its formal decision to convene a special Diet session starting Monday following the Oct. 27 House of Representatives election.

The decision was presented Tuesday morning at a multiparty council, an alternative to the lower house’s Rules and Administration Committee, and a board meeting of the House of Councillors’ Rules and Administration Committee.

The ruling coalition intends to hold the Diet session for four days until Nov. 14.

The election of a prime minister will be held Monday, and it is highly likely Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba will be reelected.

During the Diet session, a successor will be chosen for upper house President Hidehisa Otsuji, who will step down due to poor health. The Liberal Democratic Party is expected to push Masakazu Sekiguchi, chairman of the LDP caucus in the upper house, as the next upper house president.