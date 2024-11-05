Japanese Government to Convene Special Diet Session on Monday; Prime Minister Ishiba Expected to Be Reelected
14:14 JST, November 5, 2024
The government has announced its formal decision to convene a special Diet session starting Monday following the Oct. 27 House of Representatives election.
The decision was presented Tuesday morning at a multiparty council, an alternative to the lower house’s Rules and Administration Committee, and a board meeting of the House of Councillors’ Rules and Administration Committee.
The ruling coalition intends to hold the Diet session for four days until Nov. 14.
The election of a prime minister will be held Monday, and it is highly likely Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba will be reelected.
During the Diet session, a successor will be chosen for upper house President Hidehisa Otsuji, who will step down due to poor health. The Liberal Democratic Party is expected to push Masakazu Sekiguchi, chairman of the LDP caucus in the upper house, as the next upper house president.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
2024 POLLS: Ruling Camp Likely to Win Lower House Majority
-
Japan Election: Komeito Leader Keiichi Ishii Fails to Win Seat in Election; Party to Be Forced to Restructure Administration (Update 1)
-
Official Campaigning Kicks Off for Japan’s House of Representatives Election; Party Leaders Hit Campaign Trail
-
How House of Representatives Elections Work; Explaining Proportional Representation, Revival Victory
-
Japan Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba Dissolves Lower House; Election Set for Oct. 27
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Asukayama Monorail in Tokyo: Free to Ride!
- Japan Trying to Draw Digital Nomads, Who Are Seen as Beneficial to Economy, Society
- JICA Employee Suspected of Leaking Info on ODA Project in Manila; Bidding for Railway Renovation May Have Been Impacted
- G20 Sees Soft Landing for Global Economy; Leaders Pledge to Resist Protectionism as Trump Calls for Imported Goods Flat Tariff
- Japanese Automakers Team Up on Software Development; Aim to Compete with U.S., China in SDV Market