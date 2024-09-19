Japan Foreign Minister Condemns ‘Despicable’ Killing of Boy in China; Tokyo Calls on Beijing to Protect Japanese Citizens
15:59 JST, September 19, 2024
Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa on Thursday condemned the “despicable” killing of a Japanese boy who was stabbed on his way to school in Shenzhen, China.
“I take this situation extremely seriously. I regret that this despicable act was committed against the student on his way to school,” Kamikawa told reporters at the Foreign Ministry on Thursday morning.
“We have strongly urged the Chinese government to take all possible measures to ensure the safety of Japanese citizens, and to explain the facts,” she said.
Japanese Boy Stabbed Near School in China’s Shenzhen Dies; Tension Builds in Japanese Community (Update 1)
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Ishiba Favored by Older Voters, Koizumi by Young in LDP Presidential Race, Says Poll
-
Japan’s Ishiba Announces Final Bid for LDP President; Ishiba Vows to Establish LDP that Will ‘Abide by the Rules’
-
Japan’s LDP Presidential Candidates Time Announcements of Runs; Better to Gain Attention Now or Quietly Build Support?
-
Japanese Government Tells Australia of Willingness to Cooperate in Building Warships; New Model Based on Mogami-Class Frigate
-
LDP Koizumi to Announce Presidential Bid Sept. 6
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Philippines Steps Up Defense of Northernmost Province with Eye on Possible Contingency Involving Taiwan
- Tokyo Companies Prepare for Ashfall From Mt. Fuji Eruption; Disposal Of Ash, Possibly at Sea, A Major Challenge
- Shizuoka Pref. City Offers Foreigners Free Japanese Language Classes; Aims to Raise Non-Natives to Daily Conversation Level
- Strong Typhoon Shanshan Predicted to Approach Western, Eastern Japan Earliest on Wednesday
- Mobile Suit Gundam in New York; Bandai Promotes Popular Anime Series with 2-Meter-High Statue in 14 U.S. Locations