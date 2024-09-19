Japan Foreign Minister Condemns ‘Despicable’ Killing of Boy in China; Tokyo Calls on Beijing to Protect Japanese Citizens

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa

Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa on Thursday condemned the “despicable” killing of a Japanese boy who was stabbed on his way to school in Shenzhen, China.

“I take this situation extremely seriously. I regret that this despicable act was committed against the student on his way to school,” Kamikawa told reporters at the Foreign Ministry on Thursday morning.

“We have strongly urged the Chinese government to take all possible measures to ensure the safety of Japanese citizens, and to explain the facts,” she said.