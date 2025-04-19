Europe’s Military Buildup: Despite Boost, U.S. Involvement Still Necessary

Europe has embarked on strengthening its own defense capabilities. Given that the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has shown reluctance to defend Europe, it can be seen as a realistic response in preparation for the threat from Russia.

The European Union has announced the ReArm Europe Plan, which aims to secure €800 billion (about ¥128 trillion) in defense spending over the next four years. The plan calls for each EU member state to increase its defense spending by 1.5% of its gross domestic product and invest in the defense industry.

Among the member states, Germany has amended the Basic Law, which is its constitution, to allow it to boost defense spending by relaxing the rule that limits the fiscal deficit to below 0.35% of the GDP. This is a historic shift from a focus on fiscal discipline.

Such decisions by the European nations are a result of nothing other than being forced to review their security systems, which have relied on the United States.

Since the end of World War II, the United States has played a role in protecting Europe from the threat posed by Russia through the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Even now, nearly 100,000 U.S. troops are stationed in countries such as Germany and Poland, and the United States has shouldered 70% of NATO’s total defense budget.

Trump has expressed his frustration with this situation, saying that Europe should bear more of the burden. U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has also mentioned the possibility of reducing the number of U.S. troops stationed in Europe.

Furthermore, the Trump administration is taking a more conciliatory stance toward Russia, which is led by President Vladimir Putin. Under such circumstances, there have been growing concerns in Europe that Moscow could take advantage of the decline in Washington’s involvement to invade Eastern European countries following the case of Ukraine.

Countries such as Finland and Poland have decided to withdraw from a treaty banning the use, stockpiling and production of antipersonnel land mines in order to strengthen their self-defense capabilities. In addition to the threat from Russia, this move appears to indicate their lack of trust in the United States.

However, it is impossible to ensure European security without the involvement of the United States. Also, Europe’s security and stability are in line with U.S. interests. The United States and European countries should deepen communication toward maintaining and strengthening deterrence.

With North Korea sending troops to join Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, and China supporting Russia’s ability to continue fighting through energy imports and other means, the security of Europe and that of Japan have become closely connected.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has visited Japan for the first time since assuming the post last October and agreed with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba to accelerate Japan-NATO cooperation in the defense industry, among other issues. The development and production of defense equipment will also create business opportunities for Japanese companies. It is hoped that Japan will deepen such cooperation while paying attention to the outflow of technology.

With the relationship between the United States and Europe being unstable, strengthening cooperation between Japan and Europe is likely to help stabilize the international situation.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, April 19, 2025)