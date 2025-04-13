Cherry Blossom, Tulips, Snow-Capped Mountains Seen Together in Japan’s Toyama Pref.; Town’s ‘Spring Quartet’ Almost Complete
13:59 JST, April 13, 2025
ASAHI, Toyama — Tourists on Saturday enjoyed the view of cherry blossoms and tulips in full bloom alongside the snow-capped Northern Alps in Asahi, Toyama Prefecture.
At this time of year, the town is known for what is referred to as its “spring quartet,” as visitors can enjoy four seasonal features together: a 1.2-kilometer-long row of cherry blossom trees along the Funagawa River, fields of tulips and canola flowers in bloom and the Northern Alps still capped with snow.
On Saturday, however, visitors might have found they were a bit early to appreciate the full spring quartet, as few canola flowers were blooming due to the recent cold weather. They are expected to be at their best early this week, according to the town’s tourism association.
A 26-year-old visitor from Australia said he found the scenery beautiful even with an element missing, as there is no such extensive row of cherry blossom trees in his home country.
