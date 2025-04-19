Ishiba Tells Govt to Speed Up Preparations for Next Japan-U.S. Tariff Talks; Akazawa Says Trump Coming to Meeting Shows Eagerness to Get Things Done
14:21 JST, April 19, 2025
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has instructed the government to accelerate discussions and coordination to prepare for the ongoing negotiations with Washington on U.S. tariff measures.
Ishiba on Friday received a detailed briefing from Ryosei Akazawa, the economic revitalization minister who had been in Washington for tariff negotiations with U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, among others.
“With arrangements being made for the next round of [Japan-U.S. tariff] talks to be held within this month, I have instructed the government to accelerate discussions and coordination to achieve real progress,” Ishiba told reporters following the meeting with Akazawa at the Prime Minister’s Office.
At a press conference following his return to Japan, Akazawa said: “The U.S. tariff measures are extremely regrettable. We have explained the possible impact on expanding investment and employment in both Japan and the United States and have repeatedly requested the elimination of the 10% reciprocal tariffs on automobiles, steel and aluminum.”
“We will thoroughly examine and analyze the agendas to prepare for the next round of negotiations,” Akazawa added. “Only when everything is finalized and put together, will we sign a package agreement.”
Regarding future negotiations, Akazawa only said, “With the president himself showing up [for the talks], it is clear that he wants to get things done quickly, but it is still too early to say how things will turn out.”
