Ishiba Hopes to End Brazil’s Dependence on China, Strengthen Relations with Leader of Emerging Nations

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba shake hands before their talks in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba called for strengthening relations between Japan and Brazil during a summit meeting with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Tokyo, as Brazil is increasingly influential as a leader of the Global South emerging countries.

Ishiba hopes to put a brake on Brazil’s leaning toward China by offering support on key issues for Brazil, such as handling climate change.

Lula came to Japan as a state guest, visitors who are received with the greatest cordiality. Ishiba stressed at the beginning of their talks on Wednesday, “I want to strengthen our relations with Brazil even more, as a strategic global partner.”

The action plan Ishiba and Lula adopted calls for regular reciprocal visits by the heads of state of both countries.

During the talks, Lula emphasized the significance of the regular visits and said relations between two countries can become difficult unless the heads of state build a personal relationship.

Ishiba called Brazil, which has the largest economy and population in Latin America, a major nation in the world. The country produces enormous amounts of corns and soybeans, which can feed cattle, and supplies iron ore, which is essential to industry.

“Brazil is key to Japan’s economic security,” an official of Japan’s Foreign Ministry said.

Brazil is also a member of BRICS, along with China, Russia and others. Brazil has strong trade ties with China, but the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, which is negative about supporting developing countries, is moving to distance itself from the Global South.

Trump’s tariff measures are sparking conflict between Brazil and the United States as well.

“Protectionism is discussed in some major countries,” Lula said during the talks, with the United States in mind. Japan hopes to attract Brazil by filling the void left by the United States.

Climate change is having a significant impact on Brazil, such as droughts in the Amazon. The action plan includes cooperation between Japan and Brazil over measures to cope with natural disasters among other areas.

Some officials close to the Japanese government believe Ishiba should deepen the relations with Brazil even further by attending the 30th Conference of the Parties to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP30), for which Brazil holds the presidency this year.