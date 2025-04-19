New U.S. Ambassador George Glass Arrives in Tokyo; Says He Is ‘Optimistic’ about Reaching Tariff Deal
14:03 JST, April 19, 2025
New U.S. Ambassador to Japan George Glass is “optimistic” that his country will be able to reach a deal with Japan on tariff policy, the envoy said during a press conference on Friday upon his arrival in Tokyo.
Glass’ arrival in Japan follows U.S. President Donald Trump meeting with Japanese economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa last week, prior to Akazawa’s negotiations with U.S. senior officials over reciprocal tariffs that Trump had announced he would impose on Japan. These tariffs would be in addition to high levies that he introduced on specific products such as automobiles.
Speaking at Haneda Airport, Glass called talks with Japan the “top priority” for Trump, adding that he is “extremely optimistic … that a deal will get done.”
When it comes to security, Glass said Japan is “in a very tough neighborhood” due to its proximity to Russia, China and North Korea.
The partnership between the United States and Japan is “a powerful force for peace [and] a powerful force for prosperity … in the region,” he said, showing his commitment to growing this partnership even further.
