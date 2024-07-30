Japan to Accept 100 Ukrainian University Students in 5 Years; Will Also Take 10 Scientists as Foreign Research Fellows

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Education minister Masahito Moriyama speaks at a press conference in Tokyo on July 19.

Japan will host 100 Ukrainian university students, 20 each year for the next five years, and will cover the costs of their studies and other expenses, the education ministry has announced.

Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Minister Masahito Moriyama attended the first meeting of a joint committee on cooperation in education, science and technology established by the Japanese and Ukrainian governments, held in Kyiv on Monday.

Japan and Ukraine reaffirmed that the reconstruction of Ukraine is in the interest of both countries, as well as the international community. Japan proposed an aid package, which both sides agreed to implement.

Japan also plans to invite up to 10 Ukrainian researchers in two years to be foreign research fellows of the Japan Society for the Promotion of Science.

Japan is also planning an initiative to translate and publish tens of thousands of Japanese picture books into Ukrainian, as well as providing educational materials and support for the restoration of school facilities in Ukraine through UNICEF.

The establishment of the joint committee was included in the memorandum of understanding exchanged between the two countries at the Japan-Ukraine Conference for Promotion of Economic Growth and Reconstruction held in Tokyo in February.

Moriyama is the fourth Cabinet minister to visit Ukraine from Japan after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi (then foreign minister) and Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa.