Japan’s Air Self-Defense Force to Hold Joint Drills with German, French and Spanish Forces July 19-25

The Defense Ministry in Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo

13:37 JST, June 26, 2024

Defense Minister Minoru Kihara announced at a press conference Tuesday that the Air Self-Defense Force is scheduled to hold joint drills with the German, French and Spanish air forces using fighters and other aircraft from July 19 to 25.

“They are for deepening cooperative ties with various countries to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific,” Kihara said regarding holding drills one after another with other countries’ militaries.

On July 19 and 20, the ASDF will hold joint drills with the German and Spanish air forces at its Chitose Base in Hokkaido, and with the French air force at its Hyakuri Base in Ibaraki Prefecture.

Joint drills with the German air force will be held at Chitose Base from July 22 to 25,

