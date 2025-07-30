Japan Releases Guidelines for Stronger Space Defense as It Looks to Protect Its Satellites from Adversaries

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Defense Minister Gen Nakatani holds a press conference in front of a radar facility on Monday at the Hofukita Air Base Radar Area in Sanyo-Onoda, Yamaguchi Prefecture.

The Defense Ministry unveiled on Monday its first-ever guidelines for space defense, meant to lay out the direction for strengthening these defenses. The guidelines clearly state that satellites operated by the Self-Defense Forces will be fully protected, as well as that companies will be ensured safe use of space.

According to the guidelines, the government aims to build security in space through public-private partnerships, incorporating private-sector technology.

The guidelines raise concerns about countries such as China and Russia, which are developing killer satellites that can attack other nations’ satellites, and about the growing militarization of space.

Given the increasingly severe security environment in space, the guidelines stress the need to improve defenses to allow for the safe operation of satellites and other assets run by the government, including the SDF, as well as by Japanese firms.

One of the core tenants of the guidelines is the need for improved space domain awareness for monitoring the operational status, purpose and capabilities of other countries’ satellites. The plan is to build the capacity to detect threats, such as killer satellites and anti-satellite weapons, and to protect Japan’s satellites.

The guidelines also note the importance of stable satellite communications for military intel, including for detecting and tracking missiles launched by enemy countries, and that such intel should be shared within the SDF. Additionally, the guidelines push for an improved ability to jam enemy countries’ communications.

To support these efforts, the guidelines insist on a proactive use of innovative technologies from the private sector, where commercial services have significantly advanced. The guidelines also emphasize the need to cultivate experts in the space field, recruit more outside talent and educate staff in the Defense Ministry and the SDF.