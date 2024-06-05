Japan, Palau Leaders Discuss Cooperation
14:20 JST, June 5, 2024
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr. on Tuesday discussed ways to strengthen cooperation on a free and open Indo-Pacific.
In their talks in Tokyo, the two leaders also confirmed that their countries will cooperate in infrastructure development and agriculture and fishery operations.
Kishida told a joint press conference with Whipps that he will work with the president to address challenges in the Pacific region, including climate change.
The prime minister is scheduled to host leaders from Pacific island nations for a summit in Tokyo in July.
