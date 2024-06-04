Japan’s CDPJ Hopes To Expedite Election Collaboration With DPFP; Aims To Form Opposition Axis Against Scandal-Troubled LDP

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Katsuya Okada, secretary general of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, speaks in Tajimi, Gifu Prefecture, on Sunday.

The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDPJ) is sending overtures to the Democratic Party for the People (DPFP) with a view to a potential collaboration in the next House of Representatives election.

The CDPJ, which is the largest opposition party, apparently aims to expedite efforts to partner with the DPFP, taking advantage of the political winds currently blowing against the Liberal Democratic Party over alleged violations of the Political Funds Control Law by some factions within that party.

“We will cooperate in the next lower house election and form a united bloc by the time of the House of Councillors election next summer,” said CDPJ Secretary General Katsuya Okada, expressing his expectations during an address in Tajimi, Gifu Prefecture, on Sunday.

He stressed the need for the two parties to become an axis of opposition to the LDP. “It is the LDP that is most pleased with opposition parties failing to work together,” he said.

Yet, opinions are divided within the DPFP. Some members are seeking policy change, saying, “The party will fade into oblivion if it remains as it is now. It’s time to change course and start collaborating with the CDPJ.” But there are also members who are strongly opposed to the CDPJ’s efforts to deepen its own cooperation with the Japanese Communist Party in House of Representatives by-elections and the Tokyo gubernatorial election.

“It will be necessary to discuss basic policies, such as energy and security,” said DPFP leader Yuichiro Tamaki in response to reporters’ questions on Monday, reiterating the party’s position that it will be difficult to work together with the CDPJ under current conditions.