Japan, Russia Agree on Salmon, Trout Fishing after 2 Years
10:37 JST, June 4, 2024
Tokyo, June 4 (Jiji Press)—Japan’s Fisheries Agency has announced an agreement it reached with Russia on Japanese fishing quotas for salmon and trout in Russia’s 200-nautical-mile zone for this year after a two-year break.
While bilateral fishing negotiations are usually held every year, the two nations did not hold such talks in 2022 or 2023 due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The agency said Monday that the two nations agreed on a total catch quota of 125 tons, fishery cooperation fees of ¥25 million to be paid by Japan to Russia and a fishing period of 36 days from the start of June to July 31, all similar to the conditions under in the 2021 agreement.
The fishing activities will be conducted by a single vessel as part of the Japanese government’s test operations.
