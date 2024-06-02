Japan Defense Chief Vows Continued Support for Ukraine

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Singapore (Jiji Press)—Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara told his Ukrainian counterpart, Rustem Umerov, on Sunday that Japan will continue to support Ukraine amid Russia’s prolonged invasion.

At their meeting in Singapore, Kihara said that Japan will respond to the situation in Ukraine with firm resolve while cooperating with the international community under a strong sense of crisis.

He criticized the Russian invasion as undermining the international order, and showed a sense of crisis that what is happening in Ukraine could also happen in East Asia.

Umerov expressed gratitude for Japan’s support, including the acceptance of wounded Ukrainian soldiers at the Japanese Self-Defense Forces’ central hospital and the provision of some 100 SDF vehicles. He called for talks on continued support.