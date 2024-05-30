Japan, China Ruling Parties Agree to Revive Bilateral Forum; Gaps Remain Over Release of Treated Water From Fukushima Nuclear Plant
17:28 JST, May 30, 2024
Liberal Democratic Party Secretary General Toshimitsu Motegi and Liu Jianchao, head of the Chinese Communist Party’s International Liaison Department, have agreed to restart a forum for exchange between the Japanese and Chinese ruling parties.
Conferences between the LDP-Komeito ruling coalition and the Chinese Communist Party have not been held since October 2018.
“I would like to ask you to help exchanges between Japanese and Chinese ruling parties play an important role in bilateral relations,” Motegi told Liu during their meeting held in Tokyo on Wednesday. Liu responded, “I want to deepen the exchanges.”
Forums were to be held once a year in principle, but they have been suspended since the 2019 meeting was called off, partly because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Wednesday, Liu also met with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Natsuo Yamaguchi, who heads Komeito. Kishida told Liu that he wants to accelerate mutually beneficial cooperation.
“Exchanges between Japanese and Chinese parties are important for the development of bilateral relations,” Kishida stressed.
Liu is believed to have visited Japan to improve relations with Japan and attract investment to his country as the Chinese economy continues to slow.
However, there are large gaps between Japan and China over such issues as the release of treated water into the sea from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.’s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.
According to an announcement by the Chinese side, Liu referred to the treated water as “nuclear contaminated” during his meeting with Kishida and demanded that Japan properly address sensitive issues such as the release of the water into the sea.
Concerns have also arisen that the number of Japanese lawmakers who serve as intermediaries between the two countries is expected to decline.
On Wednesday evening, Toshihiro Nikai, a former LDP secretary general who heads the Japan-China Parliamentary Friendship Association, held a meeting with Liu. It was the first public appearance in about a month for Nikai, who was temporarily hospitalized due to health problems.
A Foreign Ministry official expressed concern over the lack of younger lawmakers in the association, which is run mostly by veteran Diet members.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
China Firm ‘Developed System to Manipulate Public Opinion’; Leaked Information Describes Hijacking Social Media Accounts (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan, U.S., S. Korea Coast Guards Sign Pledge to Strengthen Cooperation
-
North Korea Announces ‘Satellite’ Launch Sometime Between May 27 and June 4; Japan Calls for Suspension of Launch
-
Japan Considering Bid to Join Australia’s Frigate Project; Boost to Domestic Defense Industry Expected
-
Maritime Self-Defense Force, Japan Coast Guard to Jointly Assist Marshall Islands’ coast guard authorities; Aims for ‘Free and Open Indo-Pacific’
JN ACCESS RANKING
- BOJ Policymakers Suggested Reducing JGB Purchases at April Meeting
- Half of New NISA Investments Went to Japanese Stocks
- Japan’s Current Account Surplus Hits Record ¥25 Tril in Fiscal 2023
- IMF Projects Japan’s GDP to Fall to World’s 5th After India in 2025; Japan’s Economy Continues Decline
- ASEAN Plus 3 Share Concerns About Excessive Exchange Rate Fluctuation; Seeking Stability in Exchange Rate