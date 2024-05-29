Japan Lawmakers to Create Group for Govt Probes into UFOs
15:58 JST, May 29, 2024
Tokyo (Jiji Press)—Japanese lawmakers met on Tuesday to create a nonpartisan group that will ask the government to establish an organization to investigate unidentified aerial phenomena, or UAP, also known as UFOs.
The lawmaker group will be chaired by Yasukazu Hamada, parliamentary affairs leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party. Former Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, also from the LDP, will serve as secretary-general.
The group will hold its founding general meeting June 6 after Tuesday’s preparatory meeting, which was held in the Diet, Japan’s parliament.
The U.S. government has created a specialized organization in the Defense Department to probe UAP.
The lawmaker group will urge the government to gather and analyze information on UAP and pursue cooperation with Washington by forming a counterpart organization.
In its founding statement, the group said that if UAP, which have been witnessed many times over Japanese territory, are cutting-edge secret weapons or unmanned spy drones from other countries, they would present a major security threat to Japan.
The group is asking Diet members of all parties to join it.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
China Firm ‘Developed System to Manipulate Public Opinion’; Leaked Information Describes Hijacking Social Media Accounts (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan, U.S., S. Korea Coast Guards Sign Pledge to Strengthen Cooperation
-
Japan Considering Bid to Join Australia’s Frigate Project; Boost to Domestic Defense Industry Expected
-
North Korea Announces ‘Satellite’ Launch Sometime Between May 27 and June 4; Japan Calls for Suspension of Launch
-
By-Election Shock / Moves to Replace Japan PM Kishida Gain Momentum Amid Low Ratings; LDP Heavyweights Eye Candidates for Party Presidency
JN ACCESS RANKING
- BOJ Policymakers Suggested Reducing JGB Purchases at April Meeting
- Half of New NISA Investments Went to Japanese Stocks
- IMF Projects Japan’s GDP to Fall to World’s 5th After India in 2025; Japan’s Economy Continues Decline
- ASEAN Plus 3 Share Concerns About Excessive Exchange Rate Fluctuation; Seeking Stability in Exchange Rate
- Real Wages Drop in March for Record 24th Straight Month; 2.5％ Decline Attributed to Higher Consumer Price Index