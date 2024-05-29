Home>Politics>Politics & Government

Expert Panel Releases Interim Report stating ‘Originator Profile Is Useful’ as Measure Against AI

14:49 JST, May 29, 2024

The government released Tuesday an interim report by an expert panel on generative artificial intelligence (AI) and intellectual property rights protection, including the opinion that “Originator Profile [OP],” a digital technology that specifies the sender of information on the internet, “is useful in that it clarifies the origin of content,” as a technical measure.

The report also stated that “an ecosystem in which advances in AI technology and the appropriate protection of intellectual property rights are compatible should be realized.” It expressed the view that an appropriate combination of laws, technologies and contracts should be used to deal with this issue.

