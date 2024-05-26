Kishida Arrives in Seoul for Japan-China-S. Korea Summit (UPDATE 1)
16:37 JST, May 26, 2024 (updated at 17:30 JST)
Seoul (Jiji Press)—Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrived in Seoul Sunday afternoon to meet with Chinese and South Korean leaders in a trilateral summit designed to promote future-oriented cooperation among the three countries.
“It is of great significance that the leaders of the three countries, who have great responsibilities for regional peace and prosperity, gather to discuss regional and international issues,” Kishida told reporters before departure at Tokyo’s Haneda airport.
Kishida said he wants to hold candid discussions with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol to revitalize the Japan-China-South Korea process.
The three-way summit is scheduled for Monday, the first among Japan, China and South Korea in over four years.
The three leaders are expected to discuss ways to expedite free trade talks, address common challenges such as the fight against infectious diseases and reinforce cooperation with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs are also expected to be high on the agenda.
On Sunday afternoon, Kishida is scheduled to meet with Li and Yoon separately to discuss bilateral and regional issues.
