Japan States Concerns to China over China’s Military Exercises Around Taiwan

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:10 JST, May 24, 2024

Tokyo conveyed to Beijing its concerns over China’s military exercises launched around Taiwan, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Thursday.

“We will continue to directly and firmly convey to China the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” Hayashi said at a press conference, while stressing Japan’s intention to work closely with the United States and other like-minded countries. “We will closely monitor the development of the cross-strait relations and continue our diplomatic efforts.”

