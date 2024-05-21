Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Meets Families of Those Possibly Kidnapped by North Korea; Vows Swift Return of All Abductees
13:36 JST, May 21, 2024
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi met with relatives of those possibly abducted by North Korea and vowed a swift return of all Japanese abductees.
In the meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office on Monday, Hayashi, who also serves as the minister in charge of the abduction issue, met with a group of family members of “specified missing persons” — Japanese nationals who may have been abducted by North Korea.
“Regardless of whether they’re officially recognized [by the government as abductees], we’ll work resolutely, with all our strength, to achieve the earliest possible return of all abductees,” Hayashi said.
Hideki Imai, 81, head of the group and older brother of Yutaka Imai, who went missing in Hirosaki, Aomori Prefecture, in 1969 at the age of 18, handed a petition to Hayashi calling for the quick return of those who may have been abducted. “We’d like them to be immediately recognized [by the government as abductees],” he said.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
China Firm ‘Developed System to Manipulate Public Opinion’; Leaked Information Describes Hijacking Social Media Accounts (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan, U.S., S. Korea Coast Guards Sign Pledge to Strengthen Cooperation
-
Japan’s Opposition Party CDPJ Sweeps 3 By-Elections in Lower House (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan Considering Bid to Join Australia’s Frigate Project; Boost to Domestic Defense Industry Expected
-
By-Election Shock / Japan PM Kishida Questioned as ‘Face of Election’; Diet Dissolution in June Still Being Considered
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Weakening Yen Adds Complexity to BOJ’s Rate Hike Decisions; Rising Commodity Prices may Impact ‘Virtuous Cycle’ Efforts
- Japanese Seafood Exports to China Sink 57％ in FY23; U.S. Becomes Largest Seafood Export Destination
- Half of New NISA Investments Went to Japanese Stocks
- 70％ of Japan Companies to Raise Pay Scales in FY 2024
- ASEAN Plus 3 Share Concerns About Excessive Exchange Rate Fluctuation; Seeking Stability in Exchange Rate