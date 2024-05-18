Japan Industry Groups Slam ‘Oligopoly’ on Smartphones, Urge Passage of Bill Allowing 3rd-party App Stores
15:08 JST, May 18, 2024
Seven IT-related industry groups released a joint statement on Friday supporting a new bill that would promote competition in smartphone software, with considering to Apple and Google, which dominate the operating system and app markets. Japan’s tech companies are on weak footing compared to their U.S. rivals, and it is highly unusual for groups in the industry to jointly criticize the tech giants.
The seven groups include the Mobile Content Forum, the Computer Entertainment Supplier’s Association, the Information Technology Federation of Japan and the Japan Startup Support Association. The groups are made up of companies that distribute apps, game companies and software development companies. Altogether, more than 550 companies are represented.
The statement argues that the tech giants prioritize their own interests through an “oligopoly,” imposing excessive burdens such as fees on app companies. It also says there is an urgent need for new rules to manage the tech giants’ dominance and promote tech innovation, before calling for the bill’s passage.
The bill is currently being deliberated in the Diet and includes provisions that would allow other companies to open app stores and prohibit unfair treatment of app distribution companies. An executive of an app industry association said the statement was released because the bill has been submitted to the current Diet session and there is a growing need to convey the industry’s views to the public.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
“High Probability” 2 MSDF Patrol Helicopters Collided near Torishima Island; 1 Dead, 7 Others Onboard Missing (Update 2)
-
Japan, U.S., S. Korea Coast Guards Sign Pledge to Strengthen Cooperation
-
China Firm ‘Developed System to Manipulate Public Opinion’; Leaked Information Describes Hijacking Social Media Accounts (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s Opposition Party CDPJ Sweeps 3 By-Elections in Lower House (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s LDP Battles to Avoid ‘Total Defeat’ in By-Elections; Opposition Party Guards against Overconfidence
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Weakening Yen Adds Complexity to BOJ’s Rate Hike Decisions; Rising Commodity Prices may Impact ‘Virtuous Cycle’ Efforts
- Japanese Seafood Exports to China Sink 57％ in FY23; U.S. Becomes Largest Seafood Export Destination
- 70％ of Japan Companies to Raise Pay Scales in FY 2024
- 48.6％ of Global Patent Applications Related to All-Solid-State Batteries Came from Japanese Firms; Panasonic Tops List
- U.S. 7th Fleet officer Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing Sushi, Sashimi, Chicken at Kanagawa Shopping Mall; Suspect Caught Mid-Meal