Kishida Condemns Attack on Slovakian PM, Prays for Swift Recovery; Japans   PM Expresses Strong Solidarity with Slovakia

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida took to X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday to condemn the attack on Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico, who was shot multiple times and gravely wounded Wednesday.

Kishida posted: “I pray for the swift recovery of the prime minister. We unequivocally condemn the attack against democracy … We express our strong solidarity with the Slovak government and its people.”