Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa Criticizes U.S. Senator’s Remarks on the Atomic Bombing of Hiroshima, Nagasaki; Comments Were ‘Extremely Regrettable’
15:25 JST, May 15, 2024
Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa on Tuesday criticized U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham’s repeated justification of the U.S. atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
Kamikawa said the Republican senator’s remarks were “extremely regrettable,” at a press conference.
“I never stop working to promote a better understanding of the reality of the damage caused by the atomic bombings,” she said.
During a TV program on Sunday, Graham said, “That was the right decision,” about the atomic bombings because they were used to end World War II. He also made a similar statement in the U.S. Senate on May 8.
