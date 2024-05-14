Kishida Meets with Chairman of Korea-Japan Economic Association; Wants Japan to ‘Nurture Seeds of Bilateral Cooperation’

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, center front, gathers with members of the Korea-Japan Economic Association for a photo session at the Prime Minister’s Office on Monday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday told Kim Yoon, chairman of the Korea-Japan Economic Association, that Japan wants to nurture the seeds of bilateral cooperation and mutual understanding in a variety of ways, especially as 2025 marks the 60th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations between Japan and South Korea.

Kishida met with Kim and other association members at the Prime Minister’s Office.

Kim was visiting Japan to attend the Korea-Japan Business Conference to be held Tuesday and Wednesday in Tokyo.

Kishida expressed his hope that exchanges between Japanese and South Korean businesspeople would be stimulated through the conference.