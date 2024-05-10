More than 30 Japanese Lawmakers to Attend Taiwan President-elect Lai Ching-te’s Inauguration Ceremony

Reuters

Taiwan President-elect Lai Ching-te, of Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) and his running mate Hsiao Bi-khim wave as they hold a press conference, following the victory in the presidential elections in Taipei on Jan. 13.

More than 30 members of the suprapartisan Japan-Taiwan Diet members’ consultative council will attend the inauguration ceremony of Taiwan President-elect Lai Ching-te to be held on May 20, it has been learned.

Keiji Furuya, a Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker who chairs the suprapartisan Japan-Taiwan Diet members’ consultative council and will be in attendance, announced the news at its meeting held in the Diet on Thursday. The number of attendants is the largest ever, he said.

Furuya and other council members are also arranging to meet with Han Kuo-yu, who is the president of the Legislative Yuan, and other prominent people during their visit to Taiwan. Furuya said at the meeting that the greatest role of the council is to strengthen ties with countries and regions that share common values.

In a video message for the Thursday meeting, Lai said Taiwan and Japan share a common destiny of life and death, and he stressed his desire to expand exchanges and cooperation with Japan.