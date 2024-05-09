Japan Likely to Add Fin Whales to Species Targeted by Commercial Whaling
14:00 JST, May 9, 2024
The Fisheries Agency intends to add fin whales to the three species of whale that Japan has targeted since the nation resumed commercial whaling in 2019, it has been learned.
After inviting public opinions on the issue, the agency will present its annual catch quota at a June meeting of the Fisheries Policy Council and is expected to make a formal decision in July. The fin whale would be the first species added to Japan’s list of targeted whales since commercial whaling resumed.
Japan currently catches minke, Bryde’s and sei whales, which are confirmed to have sufficient stocks based on survey methods accepted by the International Whaling Commission (IWC). The agency sets quotas for each species, and last year a total of 294 whales were caught.
Fin whales are the second-largest species of whale, smaller only than blue whales, which are the largest animals in the world. The agency decided to add fin whales to the list after surveys confirmed there were plentiful stocks of them in the northern Pacific Ocean. Public opinions will be accepted on this issue until June 5.
The IWC declared a moratorium on commercial whaling in 1982 to protect whales, and Japan stopped catching whales for commercial purposes in 1988. The nation later conducted “research whaling” to examine whale numbers and other details. Japan withdrew from the IWC on June 30, 2019 and resumed commercial whaling the next day in its territorial waters and exclusive economic zones.
According to the agency, public consumption of whale meat peaked at about 230,000 tons in fiscal 1962 and has hovered around just 2,000 tons in recent years. The government has earmarked ¥5.1 billion in this fiscal year’s budget to support efforts such as having whale meat served in school lunches and promoting sales by whaling companies.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Promotes Revised NISA Investment Program to Young People; Kishida Focusing on Moving Money From Savings to Investment in a Safe Environment
-
“High Probability” 2 MSDF Patrol Helicopters Collided near Torishima Island; 1 Dead, 7 Others Onboard Missing (Update 2)
-
Russia to Ban Non-Registered Vessels from Waters Around Northern Territories From April 11 to 17
-
Japan-U.K. Foreign Ministers Confirm Deepening Cooperation in Security Field; Kamikawa Underscores Importance of NATO Ties
-
Japan Ruling Party Struggles in ‘Kingdom of Conservatives’; Liberal Democratic Party Battered By Fundraising Scandal
JN ACCESS RANKING
- China Mutes Memorialization of Reformer Hu Yaobang; Memories Could Spark Critique of Xi Administration
- Shinkansen Services Suspended After Man ‘Searches for Phone’ on Tracks; Disruption Affects About 14,000 Passengers
- U.S. 7th Fleet officer Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing Sushi, Sashimi, Chicken at Kanagawa Shopping Mall; Suspect Caught Mid-Meal
- UNRWA Director Describes Catastrophic Destruction in Gaza; Says Relief Trucks Robbed, ‘People’s Hearts Destroyed’
- JAL Airplane Experiences Radio Malfunction During Flight, Lands Safely By Relying on Light Signals