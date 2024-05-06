Prime Minister Kishida Returns to Japan; Visits to France, Brazil, Paraguay Included Summits with Leaders

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is welcomed by children of Japanese descent in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Saturday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida returned to Japan on Monday afternoon, arriving at Haneda Airport by a government-chartered plane after a three-country trip to France, Brazil, and Paraguay.

During his trip, the prime minister delivered a keynote speech at the Council of Ministers meeting held at the headquarters of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development in Paris.

In addition, Kishida held summit meetings with President Macron of France, President Lula da Silva of Brazil, and President Santiago Pena of Paraguay and confirmed cooperation with each leader to maintain international order.