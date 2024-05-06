Japan, China, S. Korea Arranging Summit for May 26-27
13:16 JST, May 6, 2024
Seoul (Jiji Press)—Final arrangements are underway to hold a summit among Japan, China and South Korea in Seoul on May 26 and 27, a South Korean Foreign Ministry official said Sunday.
It will be the first such meeting since December 2019. The three Asian countries were unable to hold a trilateral summit due to a deterioration in Japan-South Korea relations and the COVID-19 pandemic.
At present, South Korea serves as chair of the three-way summit framework.
The three countries agreed to hold such a meeting as soon as possible, and Seoul has been having talks with Tokyo and Beijing, the official said.
Final arrangements are going on to hold the meeting on May 26 and 27, the official said, adding that an announcement on the conference is likely to be made soon.
The meeting is expected to bring together Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and Chinese Premier Li Qiang.
Their discussions are seen covering six areas including people-to-people exchanges, economy and trade, public health, and peace and security, with outcome documents likely to be released. Bilateral talks may also take place.
South Korea is working to revitalize the framework of dialogue and cooperation with China, hoping that Beijing will play a role in making North Korea stop its nuclear weapons and missile development.
Meanwhile, China is wary about moves by Japan, South Korea and the United States to strengthen their security cooperation.
