Japan, Paraguay Leaders Reaffirm Cooperation; Hoping to Strengthen Free, Open Intl Order

AP
Paraguay’s President Santiago Pena, left, and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, shake hands as they pose for a photo at the presidential palace in Asuncion on Friday.

By Yuta Abe / Yomiuri Shimbun Staff Writer

12:45 JST, May 4, 2024

ASUNCION — Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Paraguayan President Santiago Pena reaffirmed their commitment to work together to maintain and strengthen a free and open international order at their summit on Saturday.

At the meeting in Asuncion, they agreed over the situation in East Asia that attempts to unilaterally change the status quo by force should not be tolerated.

Paraguay is the only country in South America to have diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

They also agreed to strengthen ties between Japan and Mercosur countries, a customs union comprising Paraguay, Brazil and others.

