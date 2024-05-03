PM Calls Amending Constitution ‘Imminent and Important;’ Kishida sends Video Message to Pro-Revision Group
18:12 JST, May 3, 2024
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida sent a video message to a meeting of people in favor of revising the Constitution in Tokyo on Friday, the Constitution Day holiday in Japan.
On proposing a constitutional amendment draft to be put to a national referendum, Kishida, who is also the president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said in the message, “It is the responsibility of politics to present options to the people of this country because amending the Constitution is increasingly becoming an imminent and important issue.”
