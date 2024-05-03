Home>Politics>Politics & Government

PM Calls Amending Constitution ‘Imminent and Important;’ Kishida sends Video Message to Pro-Revision Group

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida talks to reporters on Tuesday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

18:12 JST, May 3, 2024

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida sent a video message to a meeting of people in favor of revising the Constitution in Tokyo on Friday, the Constitution Day holiday in Japan.

On proposing a constitutional amendment draft to be put to a national referendum, Kishida, who is also the president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said in the message, “It is the responsibility of politics to present options to the people of this country because amending the Constitution is increasingly becoming an imminent and important issue.”

