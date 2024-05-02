Japan, Nigeria Agree to Beef Up Economic Ties

Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and her Nigerian counterpart, Yusuf Tuggar, agreed to enhance their countries’ economic relationship, when they met in Nigeria on Tuesday, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

At the meeting, Kamikawa said Japan will provide cooperation for the activities of startup companies in Nigeria. The Nigerian minister showed expectations that Japanese funds and technologies will be utilized in Nigeria and that more Japanese firms will make inroads into the African country.

Both ministers also vowed to strengthen their countries’ ties toward a ministerial meeting on African development that Japan will host in Tokyo in August.

Nigeria, a natural gas-producing country with the largest population in Africa, is considered to have high growth potential.