System to Make Patents Closed to Public Starts; Govt Aims to Protect Inventions Sensitive to National Security

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo

The government on Wednesday started implementing a patent nondisclosure system under which the government can make patent applications for inventions sensitive to national security closed to the public based on the Economic Security Promotion Law.

All four pillars of the law will be implemented after the government also launches a system that will make prior examination mandatory for the introduction of important facilities to social infrastructure, such as electricity and gas, on May 17.

In principle, patents are made public 1½ years after application. However, if a patent is deemed to have a significant risk of undermining national security, it will be subject to an examination for protection. If — through the examination process — a patent is designated for protection, the patent cannot be obtained and the government will compensate for the loss.

The government has designated 25 specific technological fields, including “disguise and concealment technology” for aircraft to have stealth performance and “technology related to scramjet engines,” as subject to examination for protection.

Currently, 211 businesses in 14 industries are designated as key infrastructure. Amendments to the law currently being deliberated in the House of Councillors include the addition of “transport via ports,” which would bring the total to 15 industries if the revision is approved.

Also, computer systems and other equipment to be installed will be subject to prior examination to prevent cyber-attacks.

The law also stipulates the designation of “specified critical goods” that are important to Japan’s economy and society, such as semiconductors, and support for “specified critical technologies” that the government aims to foster. These systems were both implemented in August 2022.