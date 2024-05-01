Japan, EU to Cooperate in Digital Regulation
16:57 JST, May 1, 2024
Brussels, April 30 (Jiji Press) — Japan and the European Union on Tuesday confirmed they will deepen cooperation in the field of regulation of digital giants’ online services.
In a ministerial meeting in Brussels, the two sides also agreed on a target of sharing related information regularly.
Japan and the EU held a meeting on their cooperation in the digital area for the second time. The previous meeting took place in Tokyo last year.
The Brussels conference was attended by Japanese digital transformation minister Taro Kono and communications minister Takeaki Matsumoto. The EU’s participants included European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton.
A joint statement issued by Japan and the EU called for further promotion of the Hiroshima AI Process, an international rule-making framework for artificial intelligence, and sharing information including on related guidelines drawn up by Japan and the EU.
In the area of semiconductors, the statement said the two sides will consider creating a team of experts for joint research on cutting-edge manufacturing processes and ways to enhance the sustainability of production.
