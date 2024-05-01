Taiwan President-elect Lai Reaffirms Cooperation with Japan; Taiwan Leaders Speak with LDP Delegation in Taipei

Taiwan presidential office / Jiji Press

Taiwan President-elect Lai Ching-te, right, meets with Takako Suzuki, who led a Liberal Democratic Party delegation, in Taipei on Tuesday.

TAIPEI — Taiwan President-elect Lai Ching-te reaffirmed stronger cooperation between Japan and Taiwan during his meeting with a delegation from the Liberal Democratic Party in Taipei on Tuesday.

Lai and President Tsai Ing-wen met separately with lawmakers from the LDP Youth Division and each conveyed their gratitude for Japan’s assistance following the April 3 earthquake that struck off Hualien, eastern Taiwan.

Lai, who is set to assume the presidency on May 20, expressed his willingness to strengthen relations with Japan, according to the Taiwan presidential office.

“I hope that after my inauguration, Taiwan and Japan will create a period of joint prosperity by promoting economic development along with regional peace and stability,” Lai was quoted as saying.

LDP Youth Division Director Takako Suzuki, who led the delegation, expressed gratitude for Taiwan’s support following the earthquake that struck the Noto Peninsula on New Year’s Day.

During the meeting with Tsai, who is reaching the end of her second four-year term in office, Suzuki thanked Tsai for her “best efforts to promote Japan-Taiwan relations” during her presidency.