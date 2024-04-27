Japan Prime Minister Kishida to visit France, Brazil, Paraguay from May 1

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attends a Cabinet meeting in the Prime Minister’s Office on Friday.

The government announced Friday that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will visit France, Brazil and Paraguay from May 1 to 6.

Kishida will deliver an address at the Ministerial Council Meeting of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in Paris. He will also attend the OECD’s event about generative artificial intelligence and propose establishing a new international framework about generative AI issues.

Kishida will make his first visits to South American countries since he assumed office. He is scheduled to meet with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of Brazil, this year’s chair of the Group of 20 countries, and President Santiago Pena of Paraguay.