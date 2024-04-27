Kamikawa to Visit Africa, Southeast Asia
12:03 JST, April 27, 2024
Tokyo (Jiji Press)—Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa said Friday that she will visit six countries, including in Africa and Southwest Asia, from Friday to May 6.
Kamikawa told a press conference that she will “engage in diplomacy that serves as a bridge between Global South and like-minded countries including the Group of Seven nations.”
She will visit Madagascar, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, France, Sri Lanka and Nepal.
In Africa, she plans to deepen bilateral economic ties to lay the groundwork for a ministerial meeting on African development that Japan will host in Tokyo in August.
In France, she plans to attend a ministerial council meeting of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.
In Sri Lanka, Kamikawa will announce support to overcome the economic crisis, while asking for steady finance and administrative reforms.
Kamikawa also said Japan will station officials at six diplomatic missions in five countries including South Africa and Britain to support Japanese businesses’ overseas expansion.
