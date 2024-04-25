Japan to Launch Antidumping Probe of Chinese Graphite Electrodes

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry building in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo.

Tokyo (Jiji Press)—Japan’s industry and finance ministries said Wednesday that they will launch an antidumping investigation into Chinese-made graphite electrodes.

Graphite electrodes are used in electric furnaces that melt steel scrap. In February, three Japanese companies—SEC Carbon Ltd., Tokai Carbon Co. and Nippon Carbon Co.—filed an application to impose an antidumping duty on graphite electrodes exported from China, alleging that they had been shipped at unfairly low prices.

The ministries will conclude the probe within a year in principle. They will decide whether to impose the duty after checking if the product has been imported at dumping prices and whether such imports have damaged related domestic industries.