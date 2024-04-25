Japan Local Govts Setting Up Unique Divisions to Revitalize Economy
16:59 JST, April 25, 2024
Tokyo (Jiji Press)—Many local governments in Japan created unusual departments at the beginning of fiscal 2024, which began this month, in hopes of revitalizing the local economy in innovative ways.
The town of Nishikawa in Yamagata Prefecture, northeastern Japan, newly established a “kasegu,” or moneymaking, division, aiming at securing additional financial resources.
The new division promotes a type of non-fungible token (NFT) that allows people living outside of the town to become digital citizens of Nishikawa.
“We don’t want (the relationship) to end with just one (NFT) transaction,” Tomohiro Ishikawa, head of the division, said. “We hope that people take a step further to become fans of the town.”
The town plans to host in-person and online gatherings that bring Nishikawa digital citizens together.
The Generation Z division set up at the city government of Kitakyushu in Fukuoka Prefecture, southwestern Japan, has four dedicated members plus 12 Gen Z employees also working at other divisions.
The Gen Z division is tasked with putting together measures to encourage more people to move into the city.
The city faces a major issue of population outflows among the younger generation, with Mayor Kazuhisa Takeuchi saying that Kitakyushu aims to turn into a city where young people want to live.
At a meeting of the division on Friday, members discussed ways to attract more people to the city center.
The city government of Kitakata in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, has created a Kitakata ramen division and soba division to further promote the local cuisine of Kitakata ramen and Yamato soba buckwheat noodles.
Members of the divisions, who also work at the city government’s tourism promotion division, will come up with ideas for food-related events.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Promotes Revised NISA Investment Program to Young People; Kishida Focusing on Moving Money From Savings to Investment in a Safe Environment
-
Chinese Ships Stay in Japanese Waters near Senkaku Islands for 2 Days
-
Japan, U.S. to Join Forces on AI, Semiconductors; Seek to Counter China’s ‘Military-Civil Fusion’
-
Japan, U.S. to Work Together for Expanding Marine Product Supply Chains; Countering China’s Economic Coercion
-
84％ of People Nationwide Say They Feel Japan’s National Security Is Under Threat
JN ACCESS RANKING
- M6.0 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Tohoku Region; Fukushima, Iwate, Miyagi Prefectures Observe 4 on Japanese Scale With No Risk of Tsunami
- Cherry Blossoms Draw Crowd to Tokyo’s Ueno Park; Viewing Season Kicks Off to Slow Start
- China Mutes Memorialization of Reformer Hu Yaobang; Memories Could Spark Critique of Xi Administration
- Shinkansen Services Suspended After Man ‘Searches for Phone’ on Tracks; Disruption Affects About 14,000 Passengers
- Whaling Mother Ship Built in Japan for 1st Time in 73 Years