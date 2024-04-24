LDP V.P. Aso Meeting with Trump in New York; Aiming to Bolster Ties with Possibility of Trump Election Victory
15:34 JST, April 24, 2024
NEW YORK – Liberal Democratic Party Vice President Taro Aso met with former U.S. President Donald Trump in New York on Tuesday evening. The two are believed to have exchanged opinions on Japan-U.S. relations and other issues.
The meeting was intended to build a personal relationship with Trump in the event of him being victorious in the presidential election in November.
The meeting, held at Trump Tower, lasted about an hour. Trump greeted Aso and introduced him to reporters, saying that he knew Aso through late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, whom he called his good friend. He added that Aso was a respected figure not only in Japan but also around the world.
Trump also said that he and Aso need to know more about each other, and that they would talk about U.S.-Japan relations and other topics.
Trump is known for his close relationship with Abe, whom he recalled was a great man.
Aso had previously tried to arrange a meeting with Trump on his visit to New York in January, but it did not take place.
Aso hopes to strengthen the Japan-U.S. relationship through bolstering ties with Trump on behalf of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Meanwhile, Kishida has developed a close relationship with U.S. President Joe Biden.
