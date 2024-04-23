Japan’s Ruling Party Vice President Taro Aso Departs for U.S. Seeking Trump Meeting; Aims to Build Ties With Trump, Team in New York

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Liberal Democratic Party Vice President Taro Aso

Liberal Democratic Party Vice President Taro Aso departed from Haneda Airport for New York on Monday to seek a meeting with former U.S. President Donald Trump. He will return to Japan on Thursday.

Aso aims to establish a connection with Trump in case of the former president potentially clinching victory in the U.S. presidential election in November. If the meeting with Trump takes place, the pair will likely discuss the importance of the Japan-U.S. alliance among other issues.