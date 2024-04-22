Kishida Cabinet Approval Rating Hovers at 25%; Remains in 20% Range for 6 Consecutive Months

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks with reporters at the Prime Minister’s Office on April 4.

The approval rating of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s Cabinet was 25% in the latest monthly poll conducted by The Yomiuri Shimbun from Friday to Sunday, remaining inside the 20% range for six months in a row.

The disapproval rating was 66%, an increase from 62% in the previous survey in March.

Regarding violations of the Political Funds Control Law by Liberal Democratic Party factions, 69% of respondents said they were not convinced with the punishments the party gave to the offenders, while 23% said otherwise. Asked whether it was appropriate for Kishida not to be punished, 26% said it was fitting and 64% said it was not.

The approval rating for the Liberal Democratic Party was 24%, an increase from 23% in the previous poll conducted from March 22 to 24. The rating for the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan fell from 8% to 5%, while that for Nippon Ishin (Japan Innovation Party) dropped from 5% to 4%. Independent voters were unchanged at 51%.

The poll was conducted on voters age 18 or older by calling telephone numbers and cell phone numbers randomly chosen by computer, and it received 1,035 responses. Of the telephone calls to 704 households where it became clear that at least one voter lived, 426 calls received responses. Of the 1,653 people who answered the cell phone calls, 609 people responded. The response rate was 61% for telephones and 37% for cell phones.