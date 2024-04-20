Kishida, U.S. Envoy Confirm Cooperation on Global Issues
17:51 JST, April 20, 2024
Tokyo, April 19 (Jiji Press) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Friday confirmed close cooperation on global issues including North Korea and the Middle East.
Kishida told Thomas-Greenfield in their meeting at the prime minister’s office that the leadership of Japan and the United States at the U.N. Security Council and other venues has never been more important than now.
Thomas-Greenfield expressed an eagerness to deepen cooperation between Japan, the United States and South Korea at the United Nations and other international forums.
