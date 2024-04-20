Kamikawa Leads G7 Discussions on Indo-Pacific Security, Concerned Over Diminished Attention to China, North Korea After Chair Transition
16:45 JST, April 20, 2024
CAPRI, Italy – Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, who was participating in the Group of Seven foreign ministers’ meetings that concluded on Friday, focused on preserving unity and concern among G7 allies regarding security in the Indo-Pacific. The driving force behind Kamikawa’s stance was Japan’s concern that, as the G7 chairmanship has moved from Japan to Italy this year, the situation in the Middle East and Ukraine may overshadow issues involving China and North Korea.
“Security in Europe and the Atlantic is indivisible from that in Asia,” Kamikawa stressed during a discussion on Friday about the situation in the Indo-Pacific. Japan intends to convey the message that allowing China to attempt to unilaterally change the status quo could have repercussions for Europe as well, she emphasized.
“We have realigned our understanding of China within the G7,” Kamikawa told reporters after the meetings closed.
Kamikawa also led discussions on North Korea during the meetings, resulting in ministers recognizing that the G7 needs to work together more closely than ever and show a resolute stance towards Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile development.
Kamikawa also spoke individually with Jens Stoltenberg, secretary general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, and her British counterpart, David Cameron, among others, about strengthening cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and elicited a comment from Stoltenberg acknowledging that what happens in Asia matters to Europe.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Chinese Ships Stay in Japanese Waters near Senkaku Islands for 2 Days
-
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Promotes Revised NISA Investment Program to Young People; Kishida Focusing on Moving Money From Savings to Investment in a Safe Environment
-
Japan, U.S. to Join Forces on AI, Semiconductors; Seek to Counter China’s ‘Military-Civil Fusion’
-
Japan, U.S. to Work Together for Expanding Marine Product Supply Chains; Countering China’s Economic Coercion
-
84％ of People Nationwide Say They Feel Japan’s National Security Is Under Threat
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Lags in Efforts to Gain Value from Human Resources; Govt Working to Increase Usage
- Japan MOF’s Kanda Warns against Yen’s Weakness
- M6.0 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Tohoku Region; Fukushima, Iwate, Miyagi Prefectures Observe 4 on Japanese Scale With No Risk of Tsunami
- Cherry Blossoms Draw Crowd to Tokyo’s Ueno Park; Viewing Season Kicks Off to Slow Start
- Shohei Ohtani’s Former Interpreter Ippei Mizuhara Appears in School Textbook; Publisher Considers Replacing Content