Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Promotes Revised NISA Investment Program to Young People; Kishida Focusing on Moving Money From Savings to Investment in a Safe Environment

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attends a meeting with young people at the Prime Minister’s Office on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida took part in a small group meeting on Tuesday where young people learned about investment. During the meeting, he promoted the new version of the Nippon Individual Savings Account (NISA) investment program to them.

The updated version was launched in January and exempts gains from small investments from taxation.

“I’d like to get money flowing from savings to investment,” Kishida stressed at the meeting, which was held at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo. “The important thing is to provide education on finance and economy and create an environment in which you can build assets with a sense of security.”

The prime minister highlighted the rapid increase of investment scams and phishing scams on social media and added that there are plans to draw up comprehensive measures to address such crimes around June.